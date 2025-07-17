Fort Carson soldier facing kidnapping and sexual assault charges after alleged incident at Quail Lake Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has made an arrest in an alleged sexual assault case from earlier this July.

At around 1:00 a.m. on July 8, CSPD officers were sent to Quail Lake Park after receiving reports of a kidnapping.

After the initial investigation, police found the victim at a business near Geyser Drive and East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.

Further investigation revealed that the woman had been returning to her car when a man forced her into his truck and drove her approximately two miles away.

CSPD provided a sketch of the alleged suspect.

CSPD seeking the public's assistance in identifying a sexual assault suspect

Detectives in the CSPD Real Time Crime Center were able to track the pictures of the pickup truck to an individual with ties to Fort Carson.

The Colorado Springs Police Department has confirmed Caden Meade, 19, is an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Carson. News5 has reached out to the Fort Carson Public Information Office for more and is awaiting a response.

On Wednesday, July 16, CSPD worked closely with the Fort Carson Army Criminal Investigation Division. Meade was charged with the following:



first degree kidnapping

sexual assault

felony menacing



This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact CSPD at (719)444-7000.

Colorado woman fighting to keep greenhouse A Colorado woman is fighting to keep her greenhouse that Teller County says needs to come down. News5 shares both sides of the battle. Colorado woman fighting to keep greenhouse

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.