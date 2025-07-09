CSPD seeking the public's assistance in identifying a sexual assault suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a sexual assault suspect.

The alleged incident happened around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday at Quail Lake Park, which is located on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.

CSPD says they received a report of a kidnapping.

While investigating, CSPD found the victim at a business located in the area of Geyser Drive and East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.

The victim told officers she was at the park with a friend and had returned to her vehicle when a man in a pickup truck, which is pictured below, approached her.

Colorado Springs Police Department

According to CSPD, the man approached the victim, forced her into his pickup truck, and drove about two miles away. Police say the man then sexually assaulted her before letting her go.

CSPD is now seeking the community's assistance in identifying the suspect, a white man who is around six feet tall. He was wearing all black, a beanie-style hat, and a face covering. Police say he took off the hat and face covering during the assault.

The pickup truck is an extended cab and is dark-colored, according to CSPD.

If you have any information on the suspect or the incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

