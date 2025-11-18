Fort Carson soldier facing sexual exploitation of a child charges

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — A Fort Carson soldier is facing felony sexual exploitation of child charges, according to court documents.

The documents say 38-year-old Marquez Parker of Fountain allegedly made and sold child pornography.

According to court documents, the investigation began in February when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about child sexual abuse materials being shared through social media in 2023.

The documents say one of the accounts involved in the incident belonged to Parker. Investigators determined he was an active duty soldier who was stationed at Fort Carson.

According to documents, a search warrant was executed at Parker's home, where investigators allegedly found more than 7,000 pictures and videos of child sexual abuse materials on electronic devices.

Investigators also allegedly found messages between Parker and a woman in another state. Documents say the the woman allegedly let Parker have sex with her 12-year-old daughter in exchange for food and other goods.

A Fort Carson official released the following statement regarding this incident:

“We can confirm Sgt. 1st Class Marquez Parker is a Fort Carson Soldier assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. For more information, please contact Army Criminal Investigation Division at cidpao@army.mil.” Fort Carson Official

Documents say there may be more victims in this incident.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)634-7867.

___

Two Residents Talk About Apartment Fire that Displaced 50 and Injured Many Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department were sent to an apartment fire at 5320 E Pikes Peak Avenue. Two Residents Talk About Apartment Fire that Displaced 50 and Injured Many

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.