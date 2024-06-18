Former sheriff's deputy arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

FOUNTAIN — A former El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a child. According to the Fountain Police Department, 41-year-old Brain Junglen was arrested last week.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) Junglen was a deputy at the sheriff's office from 2006 to 2017.

Junglen was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the following charges:



sexual exploitation of children-distribution of material

sexual exploitation of children-video, moving visual images, motion picture

The Fountain Police Department says Junglen is being held without bond.

Detectives with the Fountain Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in locating any additional witnesses or victims.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Tori Slater at (719)382-4288, or email her at tslater@fountainpd.com. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

