Former Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Detention Deputy sentenced for inappropriate contact with inmate

PUEBLO COUNTY — A former detention deputy was sentenced for inappropriate contact with a female inmate, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, 26-year-old Kiki Seto was sentenced to four years of probation for the incident, which happened in 2024. The sheriff's office says Seto also must register as a sex offender.

Seto pled guilty to sexual conduct in a correction institution.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives conducted an investigation after learning about the incident. They say Seto was arrested in March of 2024 and was fired.

Seto is out of jail on bail, according to the sheriff's office.

