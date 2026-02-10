Former Pueblo County Sheriff's deputy allegedly in possession of thousands of child sexual abuse materials

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A former deputy with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is charged with possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Andrew Ward was arrested on February 4 and is facing two counts of sexual assault on a child under 15 years old, and 13 counts of sexual exploitation.

According to documents obtained by our news partners at The Gazette, Ward had at least 500,000 child sexual abuse materials in his possession, however, police estimate it could be closer to one million.

Ward is scheduled to make his first court appearance on February 23.

Background Information

In December 2025, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says they received a report that Ward allegedly sexually assaulted a child. After receiving the report, the sheriff's office began an internal and criminal investigation and placed Ward on administrative leave.

The internal investigation addressed employment-related matters, including compliance with agency policies and standards, while the criminal investigation addressed potential violations of the law.

Detectives identified two child victims, with the most recent incident occurring in 2020. As they continued investigating, they found Ward was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

The sheriff's office says Ward was assigned to transportation and was fired on January 14, 2026. An arrest warrant was issued for Ward on February 4, and he was arrested.

Ward is currently being held in the Pueblo County Jail without bond. He had been employed with the sheriff's office since June 2, 2014.

The Gazette's Cleo Westin contributed to this web story.

Editor's Note: At KOAA News5, we only use mug shots if there is a community threat, if the crime has a broad impact, or if it will benefit public safety to show.



We will not use mugshots on any platform – unless:

The mugshot is for a wanted person If there could be other victims (Example: child predators) If the person could pose a future threat to the community (Example: Sexually Violent Predator designation)



___

A feature on the I-25 noise wall that you can only notice when it snows Is the mountain design on the I-25 south wall intentional? It comes out a bit, so when snow falls, it tends to pile up and look like a snowcap. A feature on the I-25 noise wall that you can only notice when it snows

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.