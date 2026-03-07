Former public defender found guilty of sexual assault on a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A former Colorado State Public Defender, Thomas Cushing, has been found guilty of sex assault on a child-pattern of abuse, a class three felony.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was granted a warrant for Cushing's arrest in November, 2024 after the victim's father received information about the crime.



Senior Deputy District Attorney Shelby Crow and Deputy District Attorney Isaiah Rose led the prosecution against Cushing.

“We are grateful to the jury for their time, attention, and commitment to this case."



“Cases that involve charges like this one can be extremely difficult to hear. And we’re thankful for their work in helping us all keep this community safe.” District Attorney Michael J. Allen

Police say Thomas Cushing began exchanging inappropriate messages with a minor on Discord earlier in 2024.

Court documents obtained by News5 showed the 14-year-old ditched school several times to meet with the 26-year-old attorney.

Cushing's sentencing is set for May 28, 2026 at 3 p.m.

