Colorado Springs public defender facing charges of sexually assaulting a child

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs public defender is facing charges of sexually assaulting a child. Police say Thomas Cushing began exchanging inappropriate messages with a minor on Discord earlier this year.

Police say they met in person and developed a relationship that her parents eventually learned about and reported. Court documents obtained by News5 show the minor ditched school several times to meet with the 26-year-old attorney.

Their message logs indicate she said she was 18 years old, but she is actually 14 years old. Due to her age, her name will not be released.

In May of 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed "Riley's Law" or SB 23-075, into Colorado law. The law is designed to protect the identities of underage crime victims.

WATCH: The mother turning tragedy into action

Cushing's next hearing is in January.

