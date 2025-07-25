Former La Plata County Jail Commander charged in invasion of privacy case

DURANGO, Colo. (KOAA) — A former La Plata County Jail Commander has been charged in an invasion of privacy case, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the CBI, 62-year-old Edward Aber has been charged with the following:



117 counts of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification

one count of first degree official misconduct

The CBI says these charges stem from an investigation, which started on January 2, after they were contacted to assist the La Plata County Sheriff's Office.

According to the CBI, Aber was promoted to Jail Commander in 2018, and he was granted administrative access to evidence.com in 2019. The CBI says this access is focused on his alleged inappropriate viewing of sensitive video footage.

Aber was placed on administrative leave in July, 2024 following allegations of alleged unlawful sexual contact with inmates and sexual harassment claims from several employees.

According to the CBI, Aber hasn't been charged for the alleged sexual contact, but they say he resigned shortly after being placed on administrative.

Investigators believe 117 inmates strip search videos were allegedly viewed by Aber several times between February 14, 2019 and January 14, 2024.

