Florida murder suspect arrested in Colorado Springs after trying to flee

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Florida murder suspect was arrested in Colorado Springs Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 28-year-old De Sean Phang was wanted by the Miramar (Florida) Police Department on an arrest warrant for second degree murder with a firearm in connection to an incident that happened in 2023. The warrant was issued on January 17.

Miramar police officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service learned Phang had left Florida and may have been in Colorado. The U.S. Marshals Service's Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) was notified of this information on Monday.

COVOTF located Phang in a rental car Tuesday near C-470 and South Quebec Street in the Highlands Ranch area. They say Phang was traveling south to Colorado Springs.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) located Phang's car traveling at a high rate of speed. They followed Phang until he stopped in the parking lot of the Big R located on Fontaine Boulevard.

Those in the car including Phang ran, but were quickly apprehended. At this time, it is unclear if any of the other people in the car are facing charges.

Phang was taken to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center where he was booked on the warrant. The U.S. Marshals Service says he is awaiting extradition back to Florida.

