'First time this happened,' bystanders react to shooting Downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS — An officer involved shooting in Downtown Colorado Springs resulted in the death of the suspect and an ongoing investigation. Traffic was blocked off Monday afternoon into the evening on Pikes Peak Ave. between Nevada Ave. and Weber St.

WATCH: Man dead following shooting involving police Monday in Colorado Springs

"At approximately 2:21 p.m., CSPD received a call for service regarding an adult male breaking into vehicles and threatening a community member with a firearm," said CSPD's Public Communication Specialist Caitlin Ford. "Officers attempted to contact that suspect and take him into custody. The suspect then exited the vehicle with a firearm, and at that time, one officer fired at least one round striking the suspect."

The shooting left many Downtown goers waiting to get home.

"I work just across the street here," said Alex Sullivan. "This is probably the first time this has happened."

CSPD says the suspect was armed and was breaking into cars. Police added he threatened a bystander with a gun, which prompted the police response.

The shooting took place in the parking lot off of Pikes Peak Ave., which meant some people getting off work had to wait to get to their cars.

For Alex Sullivan, waiting for police to escort him to his car was an inconvenience he was okay with.

"If it's an inconvenience that's far better than what it could be," he said. "So, I'm in great shape to be honest with you, I'm grateful for where I'm at."

The sidewalk on the south side of Pikes Peak Ave., right where the USPS is, was open to pedestrians. Many passersby were left with questions about what happened.

"What makes people do this? What the police are doing about it? How many people were in that parking lot when stuff happened?" said Cameron Neptune.

Neptune came Downtown to take photos. When he saw the crime scene, he said his photo shoot took an unexpected turn.

"We came out here to take some pictures, just local, and we just saw a bunch of cop cars," said Neptune. "There was too many cops to be just something normal."

