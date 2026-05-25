Fight at Territory Days prompts police investigation in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers were sent to 25th Street and Colorado Avenue, within the boundaries of the Territory Days festival, for reports of a disturbance.

Police found that two men had gotten into a physical altercation, resulting in one person lying on the ground unconscious and bleeding.

According to CSPD, officers working security at the festival rendered aid to the unconscious man. The victim sustained serious bodily injury as a result of the fight.

CSPD says that the suspect fled the area before police could detain him, and no one has been identified at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

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