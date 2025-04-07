Fifth suspect wanted in connection to January shooting turns himself in Monday

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — A fifth suspect who was wanted in connection to a deadly January shooting turned himself in Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

20-year-old Zion Alexander Tilmon was booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges:



murder in the second degree

aggravated robbery

two counts of criminal attempt, murder in the second degree

two counts of assault in the first degree

five counts of menacing

prohibited use of weapons

theft

Tilmon is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to the sheriff's office.

Background Information

Four people have been arrested in connection to a deadly January shooting and a fifth suspect is at-large, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH: Four arrested in connection to deadly January shooting, fifth suspect at-large

It happened on January 16 at a house in the 7000 block of Dove Creek Circle, which is located in the Security-Widefield neighborhood near the intersection of Fontaine Boulevard and South Powers Boulevard.

When deputies arrived to the scene that morning, they say three people were suffering from gunshot wounds. One of those people, later identified as 19-year-old Jonah Thirkill, died at the scene.

WATCH: Shooting investigation underway in Security-Widefield

The other two people were taken to the hospital where they were later released. The sheriff's office says a fourth person at the house showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound. That person was also released.

An investigation led to the development of arrest warrants for five people, according to the sheriff's office. On Friday, two minors, who's names will not be released due to their age, and two adults were arrested.

The two minors, 18-year-old Ami Gallegos and 20-year-old Noah Watkins are facing the following charges in connection to Thirkill's death:



murder in the second degree

five counts of aggravated robbery

two counts of criminal attempt, murder in the second degree

two counts of assault in the first degree

five counts of menacing

prohibited use of weapons

theft

The sheriff's office was searching for Tilmon before he turned himself in on Monday.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal released the following statement regarding this incident:

“I am extremely proud of the dedication my Investigations Division has demonstrated, providing justice for Mr. Thirkill and the other victims. My Office will continue our efforts to find Zion Tilmon, ensuring all five of these dangerous criminals are held accountable for their actions. Thank you to my deputies for their work on this case, and thank you to the members of our community who provide tips and information in cases like this one, helping us solve crimes and keep violent offenders off our streets.” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

___





