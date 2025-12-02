Federal sentencing for Return to Nature funeral home co-owner postponed

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — Federal sentencing for the woman accused of storing nearly 200 decomposing bodies inside a funeral home in Penrose has been postponed.

Carie Hallford was supposed to be in court for her sentencing on Wednesday after she plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

That court date has been postponed to March 16 because of a civil jury trial happening at the same time.

Her husband, Jon Hallford, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on the same charge back in June.

The Hallfords face more than 190 state charges related to the case. Jon Hallford's state trial will begin in February, and Carie's is set for October.

Carie Hallford is being held at the El Paso County Jail.

KOAA News5 has a full timeline of the developing events of the Return to Nature Funeral Home.

