Federal prison lieutenant charged with smuggling contraband into Florence facility

FLORENCE, Colo. (KOAA) — A federal prison lieutenant who worked at the Federal Correctional Institution in Florence is facing multiple charges after a federal judge unsealed his indictment.

Michael Popma, who worked at the facility as a supervisor, was arrested and released on bond earlier this month.

Court documents say Popma worked with an inmate and a family member in 2024 to smuggle contraband into the prison in exchange for payment. Over four months, Popma allegedly smuggled more than 120 phones, 400 vapes, and 270 bottles of alcohol into the facility, according to the federal documents.

Popma faces charges of conspiracy, bribery, providing contraband in prison, and unlawful interception of oral communication.

A federal judge ordered that a 5-day jury trial will commence on August 10.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist, and parts of it have been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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