February officer-involved shooting ruled justified, says Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two officers have been found justified for their use of deadly force when they shot a man back on February 2.

According to a release from the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office, Officers Daniel Mork and Steven Mibert's use of deadly force, "on February 2, 2026, was justified, based on all the facts and circumstances of this case under the laws of the State of Colorado," against Michael Foster, according to their official review.

The incident occurred while the officers were assisting other agencies conducting an operation at the intersection of East Bijou Street and Balfour Avenue, which is located northeast of Memorial Park.

According to police, officers, U.S. Marshals, and the Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit were searching for Frank Williams at the time, who was wanted on a warrant out of Arapahoe County.

During the operation, law enforcement checked the status of the warrant to ensure it was still active. They found that he had been arrested and was already in the Criminal Justice Center.

After the operation, police say they attempted to contact a man, later identified as Michael Foster, in the area, who they say was acting suspiciously at the time.

Foster allegedly ran as soon as he saw the police and refused commands to stop, resulting in a pursuit on foot by the two officers.

According to CSPD, Foster pulled out a gun, pointed it directly at Officer Mork and shot at him. Simultaneously, Officer Mork fired two shots at Foster, of which at least one struck him.



Watch our report below from the time when the body camera footage of the incident was released below:

Officer Mibert arrived shortly after the shooting and ordered Foster to stay on the ground or he would use deadly force on him.

Foster allegedly attempted to escape from Officer Mibert and reached for his gun. At that time, Officer Mibert fired five shots.

Officer Mork was later released from the hospital. He has been employed with CSPD for 26 years. Officer Mibert has been with CSPD for eight years and seven months.

Michael Foster was taken to the hospital at the time of the shooting in critical condition. News5 has reached out to CSPD for an update on his condition and is awaiting a response.

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