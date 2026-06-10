Father facing child abuse charges after allegedly harming his seven-month-old twins

Warning: The following article discusses alleged incidents of violence against children; viewer discretion is advised.

A man is facing charges of child abuse after allegedly injuring his seven-month-old twins.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says its investigation began near the end of April, 2026 after suspected child abuse was reported to their office at a home along Garrett Road, which is located south of Falcon.

The sheriff's office says medical staff at a hospital determined both children had several fractures to their legs and ribs, and didn't believe they were accidental. Detectives with the sheriff's office responded to the hospital to take control of the investigation.

The children were taken into the custody of the Department of Human Services, according to the sheriff's office. Detectives were able to gain a search warrant for the home where they collected evidence.

On May 28, 19-year-old Samual Maldonaldo Montano, was arrested on two counts of child abuse and two counts of first degree assault.

Montano was released on a $25,000 bond, according to the sheriff's office. They also say they are still investigating the incident.

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