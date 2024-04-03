Family of man killed in 2021 still calling for answers, hosts press conference to ask for community's help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wednesday marked the third anniversary of the passing of John Jean.

Jean was a Sergeant First Class at Fort Carson at the time he was killed on April 3, 2021. He had been celebrating his newly earned promotion at the Epic Hookah Lounge on Barnes Road.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, their office received reports of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found Jean had been shot and killed. His death was ruled as a homicide, but no suspect has been identified. CSPD does consider this a cold case, but it remains an open investigation.

On Wednesday, to shed light on the situation, Jean's sister, Vanessa Servius, held a presser at the Mayor's Office detailing the investigation, and asking for the community to help Jean's loved ones seek closure and honor his memory until those responsible for his death are found.

Jean, who was from Florida, joined the army on June 21, 2006. Jean was deployed for one year in Iraq, and for several months, he was deployed in Afghanistan. He was stationed at Fort Carson on Sept. 8, 2020, according to his service information.

In the presser, there was a discussion about the rewards being offered for information about the incident. The Criminal Investigation Division is providing a $25,000 reward and the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward.

____

____

