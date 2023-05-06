Watch Now
Authorities seeking assistance in John Jean's 2-year old homicide case

John Jean was the victim of a homicide on April 3, 2021.
Posted at 10:29 PM, May 05, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — John Jean, a Sergeant 1st Class at Fort Carson, was the victim of a homicide back on April 3, 2021. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a shooting at the Epic Hookah Lounge on Barnes Rd. just after 1:30 a.m. that morning.

Several people were shooting firearms, and John Jean, 34, was found dead at the scene. His death was ruled a homicide, however, a suspect has not been identified. Colorado Springs Police continue to investigate Jean's death.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)634-7867. You may qualify for a reward of up to $10,000.
