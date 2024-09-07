Families of Return to Nature victims learn what potential federal plea agreement for co-owners could look like

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Victims whose loved ones were in the Return to Nature funeral home now know what a potential federal plea agreement could look like for co-owners Jon and Carie Hallford.

The Hallfords face federal wire fraud charges.

The families tell News5 a United States attorney told them it's seeking 15 years in prison for each of them under the federal sentencing guidelines.

It was an emotional meeting for every family member who attended. News5 wasn't allowed inside, but we spoke to family members as they were leaving.

They say they have mixed feelings about the plea agreement that's on the table.

"This is the most ridiculous… horrendous… and so many other words," said Crystina Page, a victim.

It's difficult for Page to come up with words to describe her feelings when she thinks about what was done to her son.

"My son laid (in an) inoperable fridge with 43 other victims for four years," said Page.

She says her and other victims had originally heard the federal plea agreement would give the Hallfords a six to eight year sentence.

"So hearing 15 was actually a positive thing," said Page. "I was really afraid we are going to walk in here today and hear five or 10."

Bob Johnson came to the meeting because his wife was found inside the funeral home.

"The plea deal was acceptable to me as long as there's some jail time," said Johnson. "Everything is just beyond comprehension, what happened in the building."

The family members tell News5 more than five bodies have yet to be identified, we will keep you updated.

KOAA News5 has a full timeline of the developing events of the Return to Nature Funeral Home.

