Falcon woman found guilty for actions during January 6 Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON D.C. — A Falcon woman was found guilty for her actions during the January 6 Capitol insurrection, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The FBI says a federal jury found Rebecca Lavrentz guilty on four misdemeanor counts Thursday.

The investigation into Lavrenz started after the FBI received several tips. The FBI says Lavrenz admitted to agents that she attended what she called the "Stop The Steal" Rally.

Lavrenz also told the FBI she spent about 10 minutes inside the Capitol on January 6.

