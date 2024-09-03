Watch Now
Extradition hearing scheduled for Colorado Springs mother accused of killing two of her children

Kimberlee Singler
Colorado Springs Police Department
New court documents reveal what Kimberlee Singler says happened leading up to the deaths of her two children inside a Colorado Springs condo in December.
Kimberlee Singler
LONDON — The Colorado Springs mother accused of killing two of her children and injuring a third will be back in court in the UK Wednesday.

It's to decide whether Kimberlee Singler will be sent back to Colorado for trail. Singler fled the United States for the UK back in December and was arrested there on December 30.

Singler has been arrested in the UK

Police responded to a home in the Palamino Ranch apartments on December 19 and found two children dead inside when they got there. Originally, Singler claimed it was a burglary, so police did not initially identify her as a suspect. By the time they did, she was already gone.

Two dead after reported burglary at Palamino Ranch Point complex

Singler faces the following charges:

  • first-degree murder
  • attempted murder
  • child abuse

