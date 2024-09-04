Extradition hearing begins for Colorado Springs mom accused of killing two of her children

LONDON — The Colorado Springs mom accused of killing two of her children was back in court in the UK in a trial to determine whether she'll be extradited to the U.S.
Kimberlee Singler faces the following charges for an incident back in December:
- murder
- attempted murder
- child abuse
Singler's defense attorney has also represented WikiLeaks Co-Founder Julian Assange during his extradition case. Police found two of Singler's children dead when responding to her home at the Palomino Ranch Apartments in December last year.
Two dead at Palamino Ranch Point complex
In court Wednesday, prosecutors said Singler's surviving daughter allegedly told a caregiver her mom had killed her siblings.
Singler fled the country and was arrested at a UK hotel on December 30.
Singler has been arrested in the UK
