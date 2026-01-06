El Paso County Sheriff's Office seeking victims in child sex assault case

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they are seeking additional victims in a child sexual assault case.

On September 23, the sheriff's office says they launched an investigation into 39-year-old Brandon Duba following a report of sexual assaults involving several children.

According to the sheriff's office, Duba was arrested and charged with several sexual offenses involving children on December 18. They say he posted a $250,000 bond on December 21.

While investigating. the sheriff's office says detectives learned Duba was a bodybuilding trainer and coach at the Vasa Fitness on Palmer Park Boulevard, as well as at Elevation Pro Gym, which is located near The Citadel Mall.

The sheriff's office says he taught children's martial arts and bodybuilding for more than eight years in Colorado Springs. Because of this, detectives believe there could be more victims.

If you have any information regarding this case or believe you are a victim, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (719)520-7777.

Editor's Note: At KOAA News5, we only use mugshots if there is a community threat, if the crime has a broad impact, or if it will benefit public safety to show.



We will not use mugshots on any platform unless:

The mugshot is for a wanted person If there could be other victims (Example: child predators) If the person could pose a future threat to the community (Example: Sexually Violent Predator designation)



