El Paso County Sheriff's Office seeking more victims in case involving former foster parent

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is seeking potential additional victims in a case involving a former foster parent.

On February 14, detectives with the sheriff's office began investigating a report of sexual assault on a child. They say the suspect, 42-year-old Jason Allen Johns, was previously a foster parent to the victim, who's name will not be released.

In May of 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed "Riley's Law" or SB 23-075, into Colorado law. The law is designed to protect the identities of underage crime victims.

WATCH: The mother turning tragedy into action

Johns has been charged with sexual offenses against children. The sheriff's office says he currently at the El Paso County Jail.

While investigating, detectives found more allegations against Johns, some of which span more than a decade. Because of this, investigators believe there may be more victims who haven't come forward.

If you have any information or believe you or someone you know has been victimized by Johns, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (719)520-7777.

