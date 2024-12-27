El Paso County Sheriff's Office seeking help finding missing person, two people of interest

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person and two people of interest.

This incident started Thursday, December 19, around 7 p.m. when the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for service located in the 1800 block of Pima Road, which is located in the Cimarron Hills area.

As a result, two missing persons reports were filed for 46-year-old John Rankin Morris and 37-year-old Stephen Walker. Additionally, the sheriff's office requested help in finding an Audi that may have been involved in the investigation.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, a check the welfare call came into the Park County Sheriff's Office in the 1500 block of Campfire Road, which is located near Hartsel.

While at the home, deputies noticed the Audi about a half-mile away from the home.

The Park County Sheriff's Office searched the home and found a man who was dead. The man will be identified at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office. According to the Park County Sheriff's Office, the man's death might be suspicious.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for the following people:



Walker - 5'11" tall, weighs 160 pounds. Walker has tan skin, black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his right arm. Walker is missing under suspicious circumstances.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Morris - 5'9" tall, weighs 150 pounds. Morris is Caucasian with short-cut brown and grey hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo on his right ear. Morris is a person of interest in the missing person case.

Hailey Diane Cole, 43 - 5'5" tall, weighs 145 pounds. Cole is Caucasian with brown medium-length hair and blue eyes. Cole is a person of interest in the missing persons case

Additionally, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for a blue 1994 Ford F-150 pickup truck with a "HUNTER" sticker on the left fender. The Colorado license plate number is TQQ039.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle could be in Colorado, or it may be heading to Mississippi.

Morris and Cole are considered armed and dangerous, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. If you see either of them, do not approach them and call 9-1-1.

If you have any information regarding the investigations, or if you have seen the truck, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Regional Communications Center's non-emergency line at (719)390-5555.

