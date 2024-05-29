El Paso County Sheriff's Office responding to a shooting in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood Tuesday evening.
The department says it happened on Abrams Dr. which is located near the intersection of Fontaine Boulevard and Marksheffel Road. They also say there is no known threat to the community at this time.
This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.
