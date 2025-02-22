El Paso County Sheriff's Office notifies community of Sexually Violent Predator

EL PASO COUNTY — In accordance with state law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is notifying the community of a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) who has moved to Colorado Springs.

According to the sheriff's office, Steven John Long is moving into the community with a registered address of 534 Loomis Avenue, which is located in the Stratmoor Hills area.

The sheriff's office says Long's past behavior has led him to be labeled as a SVP. He was convicted of the following incidents:



unlawful sexual contact in Lewiston, Maine in 2010

indecent assault and battery, child under 14 in Haverhill, Massachusetts in 2003

