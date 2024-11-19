El Paso County Sheriff's Office looking for man who attacked someone with an axe

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's office is searching for a suspect after an alleged assault incident Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Denise Drive, which is located in the Stratmoor area.

The sheriff's office says they received a call about a man who was attacked by another man, later identified as 40-year-old Steven Barcelona, with an axe outside the home. The caller told them the man and Barcelona knew each other.

While deputies were responding, the sheriff's office says Barcelona left the area on a bike. The sheriff's office says they searched the Stratmoor area for Barcelona, but they weren't able to find him.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was taken to the hospital for injuries believed to be from the axe, which was recovered at the scene.

The man, whose name has not been released, is expected to be okay.

If you see Barcelona, you are asked to not approach him and call 911.

