Two people injured following shooting in Security-Widefield Thursday afternoon

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — Two people are recovering from injuries following a shooting in Security-Widefield, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Cunningham Drive, which is located near the intersection of Bradley Road and Main Street.

The sheriff's office says two men, who knew each other, were both injured in the incident, but are expected to be okay.

According to the sheriff's office, they are still investigating, and no arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (719)520-7777.

