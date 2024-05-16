El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Cimarron Hills area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the Cimarron Hills area. It happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Chantilly Place and Piros Drive, just north of Constitution Avenue.

The sheriff's office says that one person was shot and they are expected to survive. They believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

At this time, no one has been taken into custody regarding this incident.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

