El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for help locating unlawful sexual contact and kidnapping suspect

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the public's help in locating a man in an unlawful sexual contact and attempted kidnapping case.

The incident happened Wednesday around 2:45 p.m. in the Stratmoor Valley Park and Trailhead area, which is located near the I-25 and South Academy Boulevard interchange.

EPSO says they are looking for a man who is about 5'5" 20 to 30 years old with tan skin, black hair possibly in a bun and chin hair. During the incident, he was wearing a red tank top and khaki shorts.

According to EPSO, he was seen leaving the area in an older four door sedan that was either silver or light blue. The gas tank was on the driver's side of the sedan with a white rust spot on the driver's side back panel.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call EPSO at (719)520-7777.

