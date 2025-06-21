El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for help locating person of interest in attempted kidnapping

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help in locating a person of interest in an attempted kidnapping of a child.

The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. Friday in the area of Bradshaw Road and Highway 24 near Peyton.

Deputies are searching for a white man believed to be in his 20s or 30s with a thin build and short brownish-red hair. He is 5'7" tall and is clean shaved.

According to the sheriff's office, the man has tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

The man was driving a newer, white, two-door pickup truck with an extended cab and a grey and red interior when the incident happened. The sheriff's office says a child was briefly taken, but escaped and is safely reunited with their family.

If you have any information regarding the person of interest or if you witnessed this incident, you are asked to call the sheriff's office's non-emergency line (719)390-5555.

___

____

