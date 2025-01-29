El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying robbery suspects

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two suspects who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven in October.

It happened around midnight on October 3 at the store in the 1400 block of B Street, which is located in the Stratmoor Valley area.

According to the store employee who was there when the robbery happened, two men holding guns demanded money from the register, and left the scene in a silver sedan.

The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)520-7777.

