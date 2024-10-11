El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for help after smash-and-grab burglary

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help following a smash-and-grab burglary.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of B Street, which is located in the Stratmoor area.

According to witnesses, a vehicle was used to ram through the front of a store.

While responding, the sheriff's office says they received additional calls regarding the same three suspects trying to break into another business nearby. They were seen in a white Kia sedan and a grey Kia hatchback.

Deputies say they saw the white Kia leaving the area, but were unable to locate it.

The sheriff's office says they are still investigating. Photos of the suspects are below.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (719)520-7777.

