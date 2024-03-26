El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrests two people in connection to 2019 homicide

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a 2019 homicide, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO).

The sheriff's office says they arrested 35-year-old Derrick Bernard and 26-year-old Aeeshawn Mathews earlier this month. Both are facing a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Additionally, they say Mathews is facing a charge of first-degree murder, and Bernard is facing a charge of solicitation of first-degree murder.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on September 17, 2019, deputies with EPSO responded to a shots fired call on Shawnee Drive, which is located near the intersection of Palmer Park Boulevard and Peterson Road in the Cimarron Hills area.

When they arrived on the scene, deputies said they found 26-year-old William Underwood dead on the sidewalk.

EPSO is still seeking additional information regarding this case. If you have any information, you are asked to call their tip line at (719)520-7777.

____

____

