El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrests sex assault suspect, may be more victims

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man who allegedly committed a pattern of sexual assaults on children.

They say 42-year-old Steven Leckenby faces several counts of sexual assault on a child and aggravated incest. They also say these allegations span for more than a decade, dating back to 2012 and include several victims.

Leckenby lives near Yoder, which is located about 40 miles east of Colorado Springs.

The sheriff's office says Leckenby is currently being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Investigators believe there may be more victims, and they are asking for the public's help. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)520-7777.

