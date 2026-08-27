El Paso County Sheriff asks for community help finding stolen car and burglary suspects

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking the community for help finding two burglary suspects and a stolen truck.

On August 22, EPSO received a report of a burglary at a home in the 17900 block of Red Rocks Drive in Monument.

The person who reported the incident said that they saw two people, a man and a woman, attempting to open doors and windows of the home.

The two entered the home.

Shortly after entering the home, they stole a red 2001 Toyota Tundra that was parked in the driveway. It has a Colorado license plate - 740YTI.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say that the burglars found the keys while inside the home.

EPSO is asking that residents in that area of Monument review surveillance footage captured between 5:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on August 22.

The office has also released some pictures of the suspects;

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

If you have any information or footage of the incident, please reach out to EPSO at (719)520-7777.

This is an active investigation.

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