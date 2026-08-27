El Paso County Sheriff asks for community help finding stolen car and burglary suspects

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking the community for help finding two burglary suspects and a stolen truck.
On August 22, EPSO received a report of a burglary at a home in the 17900 block of Red Rocks Drive in Monument.
The person who reported the incident said that they saw two people, a man and a woman, attempting to open doors and windows of the home.
The two entered the home.
Shortly after entering the home, they stole a red 2001 Toyota Tundra that was parked in the driveway. It has a Colorado license plate - 740YTI.
Deputies say that the burglars found the keys while inside the home.
EPSO is asking that residents in that area of Monument review surveillance footage captured between 5:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on August 22.
The office has also released some pictures of the suspects;
If you have any information or footage of the incident, please reach out to EPSO at (719)520-7777.
This is an active investigation.
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