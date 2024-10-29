El Paso County man sentenced to 44 years to life on sexual assault charges

FOUNTAIN — An El Paso County man has been sentenced on three counts of sexual assault on a child in a position of trust, according to the Fountain Police Department.

Friday, police say Carl Ray Jordan, who was 76 years old at the of his arrest last year, was sentenced to 44 years to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Background Information

A man in Fountain has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child back in 2014, according to the Fountain Police Department.

Jordan was arrested on November 9, 2023 on the following charges:



sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust

aggravated incest

Detectives with the Fountain Police Department began investigating this report on October 31, 2023. While investigating, they learned of additional victims in this case.

Jordan has been an employee of Griffith Centers for Children Chins Up, which is located just north of Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.

