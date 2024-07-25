El Paso County man found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor

DENVER — An El Paso County man was found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

According to facts in a trail presided by United States Senior District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore, 32-year-old Mitchel Crow engaged in sexual acts with a minor at a home in Fort Carson.

“Sexual assault involving a minor victim is one of the more despicable crimes in our society,” said Acting United States Attorney for the District of Colorado Matt Kirsch. “Protecting the most vulnerable in our state, including our children, remains one of our top priorities.”

“These cases are devastating for the victim and difficult for the supportive friends and family as well as the investigators,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek. “A violent crime like this against a juvenile is heart-breaking, and the FBI will continue to support survivors and bring perpetrators to justice.

Sentencing for Crow will be held at a later date.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative that launched in May of 2006 by the Department of Justice.

For more information about the project, visit the U.S. Department of Justice's website.

