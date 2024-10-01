El Paso County man arrested on warrant and for assaulting sheriff's deputies

EL PASO COUNTY — A man was arrested for a warrant and for assaulting deputies, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office didn't specify when the incident happened, but they said it occurred when their civil unit went to the 3300 block of Verde Drive, which is located near the intersection of Chelton Road and East Fountain Boulevard for an eviction.

Before arriving, the sheriff's office said the original person on the lease had moved out and squatters had moved in. When deputies arrived and entered, they say three of the four men inside cooperated.

According to the sheriff's office, 34-year-old Erek Jones tried to assault one of the deputies. At that time, they say 28-year-old Ernie Jones began assaulting deputies.

An emergent call was placed and additional resources were able to detain both men.

Erek Jones had a felony warrant out for his arrest. The sheriff's office says he was booked in the El Paso County Jail for the warrant and on the following charges:



second degree assault on a peace officer

resisting arrest

obstructing a peace officer

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal released the following statement regarding the incident:

“I am incredibly thankful none of my deputies were seriously injured during this incident. Additionally, I want to express my gratitude to the Colorado Springs Police Department and our Patrol Division deputies for their swift response and assistance.”

“Unfortunately, there are criminals in our community who ignore the property rights of others, often creating judicial burdens and costly damage to property owners.” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

At this time, it is unclear if Ernie Jones is facing any charges, or if any deputies were injured during this incident.

___





Western North Carolina Devastated By Flooding Hurricane Helene has torn through the eastern United States particularly causing heavy destruction in Appalachia. Western North Carolina devastated by flooding from Helene

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.