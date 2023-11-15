El Paso County man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child in 2014, searching for more victims

FOUNTAIN — A man in Fountain has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child back in 2014, according to the Fountain Police Department.

Carl Ray Jordan, 76, was arrested on Nov. 9 on the following charges:



sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust

aggravated incest

Detectives with the Fountain Police Department began investigating this report on Oct. 31. While investigating, they learned of additional victims in this case.

Jordan has been an employee of Griffith Centers for Children Chins Up, which is located just north of Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.

The Fountain Police Department is searching for any additional witnesses or victims in this case.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Tori Slater at (719)382-4288, or via email at tslater@fountainpd.com. If you want to be anonymous, you can call the Fountain Police Department's anonymous tip line at (719) 382-4200.

