Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

El Paso County man accused of sexual assault, may be more victims

Richard McDaniel
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for more potential victims impacted by a man accused of sexual assault.
Richard McDaniel
Posted at 9:41 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 23:41:38-04

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for more potential victims impacted by a man accused of sexual assault.

In January, the sheriff's office began investigating 30-year-old Richard McDaniel regarding sexual assault allegations. Investigators are asking for assistance in identifying any other potential victims, or anyone who my be related to the investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office tip line at (719)520-7777.
____

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App