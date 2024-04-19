El Paso County man accused of sexual assault, may be more victims

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for more potential victims impacted by a man accused of sexual assault.

In January, the sheriff's office began investigating 30-year-old Richard McDaniel regarding sexual assault allegations. Investigators are asking for assistance in identifying any other potential victims, or anyone who my be related to the investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office tip line at (719)520-7777.

