El Paso County Law enforcement agencies recover seven stolen vehicles, arrest three as part of operation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Law enforcement agencies in El Paso County recovered seven stolen vehicles and arrested three people as part of a BATTLE deployment, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, and CSPD conduced the operation Monday.

According to CSPD, the sheriff's office attempted to block in a vehicle that 29-year-old Jesus Madrid and 25-year-old Lexus Banovich were in. Police say Madrid rammed the vehicle into a patrol car and drove off.

Detectives located Madrid and Banovich in the 1000 block of Mazatlan Circle, which is located near the East Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road interchange.

Madrid and Banovich were arrested and booked into the criminal justice center. They have both been charged with motor vehicle theft and obstruction, according to CSPD.

Police say 39-year-old Albert Blackburn was also arrested as part of the operation following a disturbance at a gas station in the 400 block of West Garden of the Gods Roads near I-25.

Police say Blackburn had an axe at the time of the incident, and he was taken into custody on a felony menacing charge.

___

Air Force Academy civilian professor speaks out after resignation It remains unclear how many Air Force Academy civilian faculty members have resigned this year, but Professor Brian Johns is among the ranks. Air Force Academy civilian professor speaks out after resignation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.