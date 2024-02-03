El Paso County Deputy Sheriff arrested on several felony charges Friday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — An El Paso County Sheriff's Office has been arrested on several felony charges, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says Deputy Sheriff Marie Lahoff, who is 33-years-old, was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department on Friday.

Lahoff is currently in the El Paso County Jail, according to inmate records. She is facing the following charges that are all related to domestic violence:



second-degree assault

third-degree assault

menacing

false improvement

Lahoff is assigned to the Detention Security Division, and she has been employed with the sheriff's office since Oct. 11, 2021. Following policy, the sheriff's office says she has been placed on administrative leave.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

