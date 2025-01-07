Drugs and gun found in SUV with fake license plates, arrest warrants issued

COLORADO SPRINGS — Drugs and a gun were found in an SUV with fake license plates last week, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North Carefree Circle and North Hammock Drive on the east side of Colorado Springs.

CSPD says they issued citations to the female driver, whose name is unknown at this time. Police say she was released.

Because the SUV didn't have insurance and wasn't registered,CSPD impounded it. During a search, officers found the following inside the SUV:



a half pound of meth

a firearm

other narcotics

After the search, CSPD says they issued arrest warrants for the people inside the SUV who left the scene in other vehicles. At this time, the names of the people involved have not been released.

