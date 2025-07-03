Dog dead, man in the hospital after an attack leads to shots fired Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A dog is dead, and a man is in the hospital after an attack led to shots being fired, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened at a motel near the intersection of South Nevada Avenue and Brookside Street, which is located south of downtown.

Police say two dogs were in the parking lot when one of them attacked the other. They say the owner of the dog, whose name was not released, shot the attacking dog.

The bullet went through the dog and hit the other owner's leg. The other owner was taken to the hospital, where their condition is unknown at this time.

The dog that was shot was later put down by Animal Law Enforcement.

Police say the owner who shot the dog is facing a second-degree assault charge.

