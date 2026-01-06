Dog dead following canine attack at apartment complex, owner facing charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A dog is dead following several calls of it attacking people at an apartment complex, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at The Willows at Printers Park Apartments, which is located near Memorial Park.

CSPD says the dog charged an officer. At that time, the officer shot the dog once before it died.

Two people were bit and treated at the scene, according to CSPD.

Police say the owner of the dog, whose name was not released, is in custody on charges related to having a dangerous animal.

