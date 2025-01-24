District Attorney's Office rules shooting involving police last year justified

WARNING: Some of the videos in this article are graphic in nature, view them at your discretion

A police shooting that happened in Colorado Springs back in June has been ruled justified by the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's (DA) Office.

This happened on June 9 at the intersection of North Nevada Avenue and Pikes Peak Avenue, which is located Downtown.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released surveillance video that shows the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Al'Morian Germany, backing away from a woman while pointing a gun at her.

It shows Germany hitting the woman with the gun and then running off. Three police officers then began chasing Germany.

The DA's report says Germany pointed his gun at an officer during the chase, and he refused the officer's orders to drop his gun. That's when one of the officers shot him.

Germany was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The DA's Office says the use of deadly force was justified because officers believed Germany was an immediate threat to officers, as well as other people who were in the area.

Background Information

CSPD has released a significant video briefing of a shooting involving police that occurred in June.

In the video, Joe Frabbiele, Commander of the CSPD's Professional Standards Division, lays out the events of the evening from the department investigation.

As we previously reported, officers with the Downtown Area Response Team (DART) were in the area when they witnessed a disturbance.

Crime Officer-involved shooting leaves one hospitalized Sunday morning

New surveillance footage provided by the CSPD shows the alleged disturbance.

Officer Benjamin Hengel shot Germany and administered aid to him. Officer Hengel has been with the CSPD for five years.

CSPD says Germany is facing charges of first-degree assault.

