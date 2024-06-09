Officer-involved shooting leaves one hospitalized Sunday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, June 9 at around 12:48 a.m., Colorado Springs Police Officers with the Downtown Area Response Team (DART) were walking around E. Colorado Ave and S. Nevada Ave when they noticed a disturbance at a S. Nevada Ave business.

As officers approached. the business, they came across an adult male holding a firearm.

The suspect ran northbound on S. Nevada Ave towards E. Pikes Peak Ave. CSPD officers

chased him and identified themselves as police before ordering the man to drop the gun.

The man continued to flee and at least one CSPD officer fired at least one round that hit the suspect.

The suspect continued to run but was eventually taken into custody at 100 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

Once the suspect was in custody, CSPD officers provided medical aid until medical personnel arrived.

The man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. A firearm was located on the scene.

No other people were injured in this incident.

One CSPD officer has been placed on administrative leave per CSPD policy.

